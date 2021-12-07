Former Kentucky detective facing federal child sex crime charges

PARIS, Kent. — A former narcotics detective with the Paris Police Department has been arrested and faces child porn charges.

50-year-old Christopher Livingood is charged with the following:

Production of visual depictions involving a minor engaged in sexually explicit conduct

Distribution of visual depictions of a minor engaged in sexually explicit conduct

According to the affidavit, a criminal complaint alleges that Livingood produced and sent explicit images of minors engaged in sexual activity to another person living in Indianapolis multiple times between 2018 and 2019.

These offenses allegedly occurred in, or about, Bourbon County, Kentucky. Livingood's previous work as a narcotics detective for the Paris Police Department is referenced in the federal documents.

NOTE: The details in the affidavit involving Livingood and minors are incredibly disturbing. LEX 18 will not detail its contents.

The affidavit details that the FBI's Louisville Division received information from the FBI's Indianapolis Division about producing, receiving, distributing, and possessing child sexual abuse material.

In Indianapolis, FBI officers were investigating a woman named Diana Roe, who investigators learned transported and received child sexual abuse material using Kik Messenger with multiple users, including one later identified as Livingood.

Through their investigation, officers learned he had allegedly sexually abused at least two children he had access to. Investigators used emails, IP addresses, and social media pages to track him down.

On Dec. 1, the federal documents state a search warrant was obtained to search Livingood's home in Nicholasville, where it's believed he was living with his current girlfriend.

Two days later, FBI officers searched the home and arrested him.

Livingood told officers he made an account on Kik two or three years ago when he was going through a "rough time" with his now ex-wife and used a fake name when creating the account.

He admitted to using the account to discuss sexual acts with juveniles and animals.

Livingood also admitted to sharing obscene images and videos of juveniles and animals engaged in sexual acts.

According to federal documents, the man told officers this his Kik account was locked out for violating the website's terms of use.

He said he reached out to Kik and asked them about reactivating his account, which Kik declined.

Livingood will make an initial appearance before a magistrate judge on Tuesday.

The Indianapolis woman referenced earlier, Diana Roe, was arrested and charged federally in May 2019.

She was sentenced to 15 years imprisonment and must spend the remainder of her life on supervised release.

Roe also has to pay $31,000 in restitution.

Staff at WLEX in Lexington, Kentucky, first reported this story.