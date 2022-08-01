Georgia university professor accused of shooting, killing incoming freshman

A 47-year-old man has been arrested and charged with murder in Georgia.

Police said Richard Sigman got into an argument with a man at a restaurant. The man reportedly claimed Sigman threatened to shoot him. Police said a security officer confronted Sigman and told him to leave.

The Carrollton Police Department says an investigation indicates Sigman walked into a parking deck and began shooting into a parked vehicle, striking

the victim who died after being taken to a hospital.

She has been identified as Anna Jones, a recent graduate of Mount Zion High School. She reportedly planned to attend the University of West Georgia, where Sigman was a professor.

"UWG has terminated the employment of Richard Sigman and continues to work with the city of Carrollton Police Department, which leads this ongoing investigation," university president Dr. Brendan Kelly said in a statement obtained by CBS News. "On behalf of the university, we wish to convey our deepest condolences to Anna's family and many friends."