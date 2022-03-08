Ghislaine Maxwell juror regrets not disclosing sex abuse

NEW YORK (AP) — A juror who served during the Ghislaine Maxwell sex trafficking trial says his failure to reveal his child sex abuse history was one of the biggest mistakes of his life.

The revelation jeopardizes Maxwell's conviction on charges she helped Jeffrey Epstein sexually abuse teenage girls.

The juror expressed regret while responding to a judge's questions in Manhattan federal court Tuesday. He claimed he was distracted and not careful when feeling out the questionnaire because he never thought he'd be selected.

Maxwell's lawyers say the verdict should be thrown out, claiming the juror misled the court.

The judge didn't immediately rule. A decision is expected in the coming weeks.

Maxwell’s sentencing is scheduled for June.