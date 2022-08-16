Watch Now
Girl Scouts unveil new cookie inspired by Thin Mint: Raspberry Rally

Hand-out/Girl Scouts of the USA
Girl Scouts announced that the new Raspberry Rally™ cookie will join its nationwide lineup for the 2023 Girl Scout Cookie season. The thin, crispy cookie is a “sister” cookie to the beloved Thin Mints™, infused with raspberry flavor instead of mint and dipped in the same delicious chocolaty coating. This new cookie will be the first in the Girl Scout Cookie lineup to be exclusively offered for online sale and direct shipment only, enhancing girls’ e-commerce sales and entrepreneurial skills.
Posted at 12:54 PM, Aug 16, 2022
and last updated 2022-08-16 12:56:39-04

LEXINGTON, Ky.  — Girl Scouts of the USA unveiled a new cookie Tuesday that is set to join its lineup for the 2023 Girl Scout cookie season.

In a press release, the Girl Scouts described the Raspberry Rally cookie as a thin, crispy cookie that is a "sister" cookie to the beloved Thin Mints.

The group said the new cookie will still be dipped in the same chocolate coating, but instead of mint, the new cookie will be infused with a raspberry flavor.

According to the Girl Scouts, the annual cookie season happens nationwide between January and April, but local timing varies, as some groups could begin selling cookies sooner.

Consumers can check the group's website for more information to see when the cookie will be available in their area.

This story was first reported by WLEX staff.

