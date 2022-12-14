Grinch arrested on identity theft, burglary charges in Minnesota

Authorities in Minnesota announced Tuesday that the Grinch wouldn't ruin anyone's holidays after he was recently "arrested" by deputies in Anoka County.

The Anoka County Sheriff's Office said on its Facebook page that deputies arrested the Grinch around 2 p.m. Monday on charges of identity theft and burglary.

"For too long, he has disguised himself as Santa Claus and then breaks into homes to steal everything," the sheriff's office said about the "well-known menace."

Officials reassured families that with the Grinch behind bars at the Anoka County Jail, their holiday season would be a wonderful time of the year.

Sheriff James Stuart added that he hopes the Grinch will take this time to reflect.

"It's sad when some choose a path that is counter to being a productive member of society," Sheriff Stuart said in a statement. "We hope that in this case, the suspect may find the opportunity to pause, reflect and allow his heart to grow and embrace the Christmas spirit. "