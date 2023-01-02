Watch Now
Ground crew employee killed in an industrial accident at Alabama airport

Brynn Anderson/AP
FILE - Passengers wait in Montgomery Regional Airport on Nov. 26, 2014, in Montgomery, Ala. A member of an airline ground crew working at the Alabama airport died Saturday afternoon, Dec. 31, 2022, in an accident at the facility. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson, File)
Posted at 10:32 AM, Jan 02, 2023
and last updated 2023-01-02 11:46:05-05

An American Airlines/Piedmont Airlines ground crew employee died following an industrial accident at the Montgomery Regional Airport (MGM) in Alabama.

The incident reportedly occurred on Dec. 31 around 3 p.m. According to a statement from the NTSB, obtained by CBS News, the employee was "ingested into the engine" of a plane while it was parked at the gate.

“We are saddened to hear about the tragic loss of a team member of the AA/Piedmont Airlines," said Wade A. Davis, executive director of MGM. “Our thoughts and prayers are with the family during this difficult time.”

Piedmont Airlines is a regional carrier for American Airlines.

In a statement, American Airlines said it is "focused on ensuring that all involved have the support they need during this difficult time."

A federal investigation into the incident is reportedly being conducted.

