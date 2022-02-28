Historically neutral Switzerland imposes sanctions against Russia

GENEVA — Switzerland is joining the European Union in imposing sanctions against Russia and President Vladimir Putin.

The Central European country is considered a major financial center and trading hub.

The Swiss Federal Council decided Monday to freeze the assets of Russian individuals and companies.

It will also levy sanctions against Putin, Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin and Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov.

Switzerland will also follow the EU and other countries in closing off its airspace to flights originating from Russia, as well as any aircraft with Russian marks.

Russian nationals who are close to Putin and have visas, including diplomatic passports, will be blocked from entering Switzerland.

Swiss president, Ignazio Cassis, called Russia’s attack on Ukraine “unacceptable” and intolerable on moral and political grounds.

Switzerland has a history of being neutral and acting as a middle man between opposing countries.

Switzerland is not a EU member but is all but surrounded by four EU countries, including Austria, France, Germany and Italy.