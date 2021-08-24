Watch
House passes Biden's $3.5 trillion blueprint after deal is struck with moderates

J. Scott Applewhite/AP
Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., leaves the chamber after urging advancement of the John Lewis Voting Rights Advancement Act, named for the late Georgia congressman who made the issue a defining one of his career, at the Capitol in Washington, Tuesday, Aug. 24, 2021. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)
Posted at 4:35 PM, Aug 24, 2021
and last updated 2021-08-24 16:48:30-04

WASHINGTON (AP) — Compromising with moderates, House Democratic leaders muscled President Joe Biden’s multitrillion-dollar budget blueprint over a key hurdle.

The 220-212 vote Tuesday hoped to end a standoff that halted proceedings but signaled challenges ahead.

A band of moderate lawmakers was threatening to withhold their support for the $3.5 trillion plan.

They are demanding the House first approved a $1 trillion public works package that’s already passed the Senate.

House leaders are offering them a Sept. 27 date for a vote on the bipartisan bill as a compromise.

Passage would be a key first step toward approval of the broader Biden packages this fall.

