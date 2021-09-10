Hurricane Olaf slams into Mexico's Los Cabos resorts at Category 2

The U.S. National Hurricane Center says Hurricane Olaf is now a Category 2 with winds of 100 mph as it slammed into the Los Cabos resorts at the tip of Mexico's Baja California Peninsula.

According to the NHC, Olaf made landfall very near San Jose del Cabo, Baja California Sur, at around 9 p.m. MT.

The Associated Press reported that residents in low-lying neighborhoods were evacuated to shelters while nearly 20,000 foreign tourists sought refuge at their hotels.

By morning, the NHC said the storm was about 35 miles southwest from the state capital, La Paz, and had maximum sustained winds of about 80 mph.

According to the AP, ports of Cabo San Lucas and San Jose del Cabo were closed and schools, and COVID-19 vaccinations had been suspended by officials, while some roads were cutoff due to flooding.

As of 6 a.m. MT, a hurricane warning was in effect for Baja California Sur from Todos Santos to Cabo San Lazaro, according to the NHC.