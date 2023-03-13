Images of swastikas, Hitler reported at Stanford dorm

Stanford University is investigating who drew images of swastikas and Adolph Hitler on a whiteboard that was on the door of a student's dorm room.

In an email to students, university officials believe the act may be considered a crime as the person who resides inside the dorm identifies as Jewish.

Stanford officials believe the images were meant to intimidate the student.

"We wish to be clear: Stanford wholeheartedly rejects antisemitism, racism, hatred, and associated symbols, which are reprehensible and will not be tolerated," the email says.

This is not the first antisemitic incident at Stanford this academic year. The university notes that there have been several incidents reported this school year.

Stanford is creating a Jewish Advisory Committee to address the needs of its Jewish students. The announcement of the committee came after the school issued an apology following allegations the university limited the admission of Jewish students in the 1950s.

Stanford University President Marc Tessier-Lavigne said the act had "long-lasting effects and dissuaded some Jewish students from applying to Stanford."

