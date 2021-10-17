Watch
In quiet debut, Alzheimer's drug finds questions, skepticism

FILE - This image provided by Biogen on Monday, June 7, 2021 shows a vial and packaging for the drug Aduhelm. The first new Alzheimer’s treatment in more than 20 years was hailed as a breakthrough when regulators approved it in June 2021, but its rollout has been slowed by questions about its price and how well it works. (Biogen via AP, File)
Posted at 10:35 AM, Oct 17, 2021
Persistent concerns about the first new Alzheimer’s treatment in more than 20 years are curbing access more than four months after regulators approved it.

Several major medical centers remain undecided on whether to use Biogen’s Aduhelm.

Big names like the Cleveland Clinic and Mass General Brigham in Boston say they’ll pass on it for now.

One neurology practice has even banned Biogen sales reps from its offices over the drug.

Doctors say they need to learn more about how Aduhelm works and what will be covered before they can decide whether to offer infusions of it.

