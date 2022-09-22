Watch Now
NewsNational News

Actions

Indiana judge blocks state's new abortion law

Abortion Shifting Access
Michael Conroy/AP
FILE - Abortion protesters attempt to hand out literature as they stand in the driveway of a Planned Parenthood clinic in Indianapolis, on Aug. 16, 2019.
Abortion Shifting Access
Posted at 10:01 AM, Sep 22, 2022
and last updated 2022-09-22 10:01:28-04

An Indiana judge sided with abortion advocates and blocked the state's new near-total abortion ban.

The new abortion law went into effect on Sept. 15. It prevents women from having an abortion except in instances of rape and incest before 10 weeks post-fertilization or in which the mother's life is threatened.

The plaintiffs claim the law violates a patient's constitutional rights. They also claim the law puts doctors at risk because they can't determine when the exception permits abortions.

Judge Kelsey B. Hanlon granted a preliminary injunction while the case is argued before the court.

When the law passed on Aug. 5, Indiana became the first state to pass new abortion restrictions following the U.S. Supreme Court's decision to overturn Roe v. Wade.

Report a typo

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Watch Your Browns Play Here Thursday Night!

Watch Your Browns Play Here Thursday Night!