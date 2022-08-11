Indiana state police officer 'fighting for life' after suspect shot her during traffic stop

An Indiana State Patrol officer is in critical condition after she was shot during a traffic stop Wednesday and a suspect is hospitalized after officers shot him, according to police.

Sgt. Scott Keegan said the officer made a traffic stop in that area and during that time, a suspect pulled out a weapon and fired multiple shots at the officer. Other officers returned fire, hitting the suspect and the suspect ran. The suspect was later apprehended after a chase, Keegan said.

At this time, it is unknown what the traffic stop was for.

There is only one suspect and state police are not looking for anyone else at this time. No other officers were injured.

Richmond Police Department Chief Michael Britt says the officer, Seara Burton, is a four-year veteran and "fighting for her life."

She is in "very" critical condition, Britt said. She is a K-9 handler and was described by Britt as a fantastic officer and fine person.

"This is indeed a terrible time for our city and our department," Britt said. "Those of you who pray, I ask that you pray for her. She could use it. The police department is obviously devastated ... we hope the best."

Britt says regardless of what his officers were doing, the entire department came in Wednesday night to support Burton and each other.

"It was very heartwarming to see the response by my entire department. That's one of the things we need to focus on in modern day law enforcement is the family concept, team concept. I saw that tonight and it made me feel good."

Britt said she is engaged and going to get married next weekend.

Richmond Mayor David Snow says Burton is a "tremendous" officer who has supported her community and now the city is asking for their support for her.

A spokesperson for Reid Health says two people who were involved in the shooting were transported to Reid. Keegan later said the officer was taken to an Ohio hospital.

Indiana State Police have taken over the investigation. ISP is asking anyone with information to call them.



This story was originally published by WRTV in Indianapolis, Indiana.