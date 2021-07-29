Infomercial tycoon Ron Popeil dies at 86

Infomercial tycoon Ron Popeil has died at the age of 86.

His family told TMZ that the inventor suffered a medical emergency on Tuesday and was taken to Cedars Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles.

He passed away Wednesday morning, TMZ reported.

His death was later confirmed with Fox News by Popeil's representative.

According to the Associated Press, Popeil was the man behind those late-night commercials that hawked everything from the Mr. Microphone to the Pocket Fisherman to the Veg-O-Matic, the Chop-O-Matic, and the Showtime Rotisserie and BBQ.