Iran claims missile barrage near US consulate in Iraq

Vahid Reza Alaei/AP
FILE - This photo released Sept. 21, 2010, by the Iranian Defense Ministry, claims to show the upgraded surface-to-surface Fateh-110 missile at an undisclosed location, in Tehran, Iran. Iran’s powerful Revolutionary Guard said on its website that it launched a missile barrage that struck early Sunday,March 13, 2022, near a sprawling U.S. consulate complex in the northern Iraqi city of Irbil, saying it was retaliation for an Israeli strike in Syria that killed two members of its Revolutionary Guard. An Iraqi officials said the ballistic missiles were the Iranian-made Fateh-110. (Vahid Reza Alaei/Iranian Defense Ministry, via AP, File)
Posted at 11:34 AM, Mar 13, 2022
BAGHDAD — Iran has claimed responsibility for a missile barrage that struck near a sprawling U.S. consulate complex in the northern Iraqi city of Irbil, saying it was retaliation for an Israeli strike in Syria that killed two members of its Revolutionary Guard.

No injuries were reported in the Sunday attack, which marked a significant escalation between the U.S. and Iran.

Hostility between the longtime foes has often played out in Iraq, whose government is allied with both countries.

Iran’s powerful Revolutionary Guard said on its website that it launched the attack against an Israeli “strategic center of conspiracy” in Irbil.

