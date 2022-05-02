Jan. 6 panel wants interviews with Republican congressmen

WASHINGTON (AP) — The congressional committee investigating the U.S. Capitol insurrection has requested for three more House Republicans to come in and testify.

The requests to Reps. Andy Biggs, Mo Brooks and Ronny Jackson come weeks after investigators revealed new evidence of their involvement in former President Donald Trump’s desperate attempt to stay in power.

“The Select Committee has learned that several of our colleagues have information relevant to our investigation into the facts, circumstances, and causes of January 6th," said Chairman Bennie G. Thompson and Vice Chair Liz Cheney in a statement.

The panel is asking for testimony about their involvement in meetings at the White House, direct conversations with Trump as he sought to challenge the results of the 2020 presidential election as well as the planning and coordination of rallies on and before Jan. 6, 2021.

After Trump rescinded his endorsement of Brooks in the Alabama Senate race, the congressman revealed that Trump asked him to "rescind" the 2020 election.

The committee pointed to those comments for the reason they want to speak with Brooks.