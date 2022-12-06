Watch Now
NewsNational News

Actions

Judge allows Oregon's voter-approved gun control measure to take effect

Oregon Gun Safety
Andrew Selsky/AP
FILE - In this Feb. 19, 2021, file photo, firearms are displayed at a gun shop in Salem, Ore.
Oregon Gun Safety
Posted at 2:20 PM, Dec 06, 2022
and last updated 2022-12-06 14:20:40-05

A federal judge will reportedly allow a ban on high-capacity gun magazines to go into effect in Oregon.

According to The Associated Press, U.S. District Judge Karin Immergut ruled in favor of the ban, which was passed by voters.

Measure 114 passed with 50.7% of the vote in November. It requires gun buyers to pass a safety training course and background check. It also prohibits the purchase of large-capacity magazines, which is defined as "more than 10 rounds of ammunition and allows a shooter to keep firing without having to pause to reload."

The measure was supported by gun safety advocates. However, it was opposed by gun rights activists. Numerous county sheriffs said they would not enforce the law because they claim it's in violation of the Second Amendment.

The Oregon Firearms Federation said in a statement obtained by The Associated Press that it was disappointed in the ruling and would be looking into its options.

“But for now, unless something really unexpected happens, understand that your rights will be, once again, seriously eroded starting Thursday,” the group stated.

Report a typo

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Download our streaming app on your favorite device. Click here for more.

Click here to see stories with Hope and Heart.