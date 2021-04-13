Watch
NewsNational News

Actions

Judge delays Harvey Weinstein's extradition to California to face charges of rape, misconduct

items.[0].image.alt
Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.
John Minchillo/AP
Harvey Weinstein leaves a Manhattan courthouse during his rape trial, Wednesday, Feb. 19, 2020.
Harvey Weinstein being treated for fever in jail, according to his representatives
Posted at 9:15 PM, Apr 12, 2021
and last updated 2021-04-12 21:15:53-04

BUFFALO, N.Y. — A judge has decided to delay Harvey Weinstein's extradition to Los Angeles to face more sexual misconduct charges. The former movie producer's lawyer argued during a hearing Monday that California prosecutors had failed to provide the proper legal paperwork for extradition, according to USA Today.

It was also revealed Monday that a Los Angeles County grand jury has returned a sealed indictment of Weinstein on the several charges he faces. Prosecutors allege Weinstein assaulted five women from 2004 to 2013 in California. Because there has been a grand jury indictment, under California law, prosecutors can take Weinstein to trial within 120 days.

Weinstein's lawyer was given until the end of the month to file a petition to fight extradition. Their request to delay the extradition because of Weinstein's medical needs was rejected.

Weinstein is serving a 23-year sentence in New York after he was convicted in February 2020 on sex crimes in Manhattan.

Report a typo

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Download our streaming app on your favorite device. Click here for more.

Download our streaming app on your favorite device. Click here for more.