Justin Bieber to make triumphant return to MTV VMAs

Jordan Strauss/Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP
FILE - In this Jan. 27, 2020, file photo, Justin Bieber arrives at the Los Angeles premiere of "Justin Bieber: Seasons." Justin Bieber leads this year’s list of nominees at the 2021 MTV Video Music Awards, followed closely by Megan Thee Stallion, Billie Eilish, BTS, Doja Cat, Drake, Giveon, Lil Nas X and first-time nominee Olivia Rodrigo. Bieber has seven nods, including video of the year and best direction for “POPSTAR,” artist of the year, best cinematography for “Holy” and best pop song, best editing and best collaboration for “Peaches.” (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP, File)
Justin Bieber
Posted at 9:44 AM, Sep 12, 2021
and last updated 2021-09-12 09:44:27-04

The 2021 MTV Video Music Awards will get a dose of “Bieber fever” for the first time in six years.

Justin Bieber is set to return to the VMAs stage for an all-star caliber event that will air Sunday night at 8 p.m. EDT.

The awards show will be held in-person at the Barclays Center in New York after holding a mostly virtual show last year because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Bieber leads the show with seven nominations, while Megan Thee Stallion has six nods.

Performances will include Lil Nas X, Camila Cabello, Chloe, Kacey Musgraves, Shawn Mendes, Olivia Rodrigo and Doja Cat – who will also serve as the show’s host.

