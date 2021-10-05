Watch
NewsNational News

Actions

Kellogg's workers go on strike

items.[0].image.alt
John Raoux/AP
FILE - This Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2012 file photo, shows Kellogg's cereal products, in Orlando, Fla. Cereal maker Kellogg Co. Kellogg Co. on Monday, April 23, 2012 cut its 2012 forecast because of slower sales growth in its first quarter. Its stock slid $3.14, or 5.8 percent, to $50.85 in premarket trading. Kellogg said that it now expects a full-year profit between $3.18 and $3.30 per share because of the weaker sales growth in Europe and for some U.S. products in the first three months of the year. (AP Photo/John Raoux, File)
Kellogg's
Posted at 5:41 PM, Oct 05, 2021
and last updated 2021-10-05 17:41:57-04

Workers at all of Kellogg's U.S. plants went on strike Tuesday.

The cereal maker has plants in Omaha, Nebraska; Battle Creek, Michigan; Lancaster, Pennsylvania; and Memphis, Tennessee.

Union workers are upset over pay and benefits, according to The Associated Press. A spokesperson for one of the local unions in Omaha told the Associated Press that the company has also threatened to move some jobs to Mexico.

A spokesperson for Kellogg's said it's disappointed in the union workers' decision to strike.

"Kellogg provides compensation and benefits for our U.S. ready to eat cereal employees that are among the industry’s best," a company spokesperson told The Associated Press.

Kellogg's reportedly plans on speaking with union workers to try and resolve their differences.

In the meantime, the company is working on contingency plans to limit disruptions to its supply.

Report a typo

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Download our streaming app on your favorite device. Click here for more.

Download our streaming app on your favorite device. Click here for more.