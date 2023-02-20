Large exhibit space to be built underneath Lincoln Memorial

The Lincoln Memorial will be getting a $69 million upgrade.

According to the National Park Service, a 15,000 square feet exhibit will be created underneath the Lincoln Memorial to tell a "more complete story" of its history.

“The undercroft of the Lincoln Memorial, long hidden from public view, offers a fascinating setting to learn more about America’s 16th president and the memorial that honors him,” Jeff Reinbold, superintendent of National Mall and Memorial Parks, said. “Thanks to the National Park Foundation and its generous donors, visitors will be able to view this dramatic architectural feature, learn about the how the memorial was built and how its meaning has evolved over the last century.”

The National Parks Service says the exhibit will feature an immersive theater presentation with projected images of historic events onto the foundations.

“Improving the visitor experience at the Lincoln Memorial is vitally important to connecting Americans to the rich history of our country, the triumphs, the failures, and the lessons learned,” said David M. Rubenstein, who donated $18.5 million for the project.

The memorial will remain open during the construction. However, the basement area exhibits will close this spring.

The new exhibit is scheduled to open in March 2026.

