Watch
NewsNational News

Actions

Lava from Spanish island volcano rolls slowly toward the sea

items.[0].image.alt
Saul Santos/AP
Lava flows from a volcano on the Canary island of La Palma, Spain in the early hours of Tuesday Sept. 28, 2021. A Spanish island volcano that has buried more than 500 buildings and displaced over 6,000 people since last week lessened its activity on Monday, although scientists warned that it was too early to declare the eruption phase finished and authorities ordered residents to stay indoors to avoid the unhealthy fumes from lava meeting sea waters. (AP Photo/Saul Santos)
Spain Volcano
APTOPIX Spain Volcano
Posted at 3:19 PM, Sep 28, 2021
and last updated 2021-09-28 15:19:54-04

LOS LLANOS DE ARIDANE, Canary Islands (AP) — Lava flowing from a volcano in Spain's Canary Islands has picked up its pace on its way to the sea.

But scientists say it's impossible to estimate when the stream of molten rock would reach the Atlantic Ocean off the island of La Palma, an event that could trigger explosions and the release of toxic gas.

Authorities said the lava had moved to within 800 meters (875 yards) of the Atlantic Ocean as of Tuesday morning, nine days after the volcano's eruption.

The National Geographic Institute detected six earthquakes in the area of the eruption.

According to the Involcan, over 46 million cubic meters of lava have erupted from the volcano and more than 6,000 citizens have been evacuated.

The Associated Press reported that there have been no reports of deaths or serious injuries.

No flights went in or out of La Palma's airport for a fourth day because of a huge ash cloud.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Download our streaming app on your favorite device. Click here for more.

Download our streaming app on your favorite device. Click here for more.