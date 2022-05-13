Watch
Man pleads not guilty to NYC subway train shooting

Frank R. James
Seth Wenig/AP
FILE - New York City Police and law enforcement officials lead subway shooting suspect Frank James, center, away from a police station, in New York, Wednesday, April 13, 2022.
Frank R. James
Posted at 1:51 PM, May 13, 2022
and last updated 2022-05-13 13:51:53-04

NEW YORK (AP) — A man charged with shooting up a New York City subway train last month pleaded not guilty to terrorism and other charges.

Frank James entered the plea Friday in federal court in Brooklyn.

He’s charged with committing a terrorist attack or other violence against a mass transportation system and discharging a firearm during a violent crime. Both counts carry a maximum sentence of life in prison.

A lawyer representing James at the time of his arrest cautioned not to rush to judgment.

Ten people were wounded in the attack on April 12. James was arrested the next day in Manhattan following an intensive manhunt.

Officers said they recovered the handgun used in the shooting, which records show James purchased legally in Ohio in 2011.

