Maryland authorities responding to shooting with 'multiple victims'

Posted at 4:33 PM, Jun 09, 2022
The Washington County Sheriff's Office in Maryland is responding to a shooting with "multiple victims."

According to CNN and WRC-TV, the NBC affiliate in Washington, D.C., the shooting occurred at a manufacturing facility in Smithsburg
Thursday afternoon. Smithsburg is about 70 miles northwest of Baltimore.

The sheriff's office says the suspect is "no longer a threat to the community."

Agents with the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives announced they are assisting with the response.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

