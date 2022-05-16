Mask up in indoor public settings, NYC health chief urges

NEW YORK (AP) — New York City health officials are urging New Yorkers to wear masks in all indoor public settings as the city approaches “high risk” COVID-19 alert status.

Health Commissioner Ashwin Vasan said Monday everyone should wear face coverings at all times in settings such as grocery stores, offices and building lobbies.

He said people at high risk of severe illness from the virus such as those over 65 should avoid crowded settings and nonessential gatherings.

The advisory is a recommendation and not a mandate. New York City Mayor Eric Adams said he is not ready to implement a mandate at this point.

New York City has been averaging around 3,600 reported new cases of COVID-19 per day over the past week. That's likely an undercount because it doesn’t include home tests.