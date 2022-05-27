Mayors across the country equipped with checklist before mass shootings happen

An unfortunate reality in the U.S. – mayors and city leaders are usually at the ready for mass shootings with a checklist.

UnitedOnGuns is part of the Public Health Advocacy Institute at Northeastern University.

It created a checklist that guides mayors through the first 24 hours after a shooting.

The Mass Shooting Protocol focuses on seven areas, including communications, emergency operations, victims and families, donations, vigils, elected officials visiting the city and mental health.

Communication includes bullet points on updates about public safety, victims and resources.

The checklist advises leaders to prioritize victims and families over anything else.

The same group also offers a Mass Shooting Playbook, which offers insight from other mayors who have also had mass shootings in their own cities.

It also include information on six mass shootings that occurred in the U.S. since 2015.