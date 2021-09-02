Watch
Merkel steps down with legacy dominated by tackling crises

AP Photo/Markus Schreiber, File
Posted at 4:46 AM, Sep 02, 2021
Angela Merkel will leave office as one of modern Germany’s longest-serving leaders and as a global diplomatic heavyweight.

Her legacy has been defined by her management of a succession of crises that shook a fragile Europe rather than any grand visions for her own country.

In 16 years at the helm of Europe’s biggest economy, Merkel ended military conscription, set it on course for a future without nuclear and fossil-fueled power, enabled the legalization of same-sex marriage and introduced a national minimum wage, among other things.

But a senior ally recently summed up what many view as her main service, as an anchor of stability in stormy times.

He told Merkel: “You protected our country well.”

