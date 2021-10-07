Watch
NewsNational News

Actions

Microsoft: Russia behind 58% of detected state-backed hacks

items.[0].image.alt
Swayne B. Hall/AP
FILE - In this Nov. 10, 2016, file photo, people walk past a Microsoft office in New York. Microsoft on Oct. 7, 2021, says Russia once again accounted for most state-sponsored hacking, with a 58% share of intrusion attempts it detected in the past year. The targets were mostly government agencies — in the United States, followed by Ukraine, Britain and European NATO members. (AP Photo/Swayne B. Hall, File)
Cybersecurity Microsoft State Hackers
Posted at 6:48 PM, Oct 07, 2021
and last updated 2021-10-07 18:48:49-04

BOSTON (AP) — Microsoft says Russia once again accounted for most state-sponsored hacking, with a 58% share of intrusion attempts it detected in the past year.

The targets were mostly government agencies and think tanks — in the United States, followed by Ukraine, Britain and European NATO members.

The devastating effectiveness of the long-undetected SolarWinds hack also boosted Russian state-backed hackers’ success rate — to 32%, compared with 21% in the preceding 12 months.

China accounted for fewer than 1 in 10 of the state-backed hacking attempts Microsoft detected.

Those are among the findings of the Redmond, Washington-based company's annual Digital Defense Report, which covers the year ending June 30.

Report a typo

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Download our streaming app on your favorite device. Click here for more.

Download our streaming app on your favorite device. Click here for more.