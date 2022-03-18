Watch
Miss World crowned as contestants, organizers show solidarity for Ukraine

Posted at 8:16 PM, Mar 17, 2022
and last updated 2022-03-17 20:16:53-04

Poland’s Karolina Bielawska has been crowned, making her the winner of the 70th Miss World on Wednesday. Contestants and organizers expressed their solidarity with Ukraine with a candle tribute on-stage during the finale on television. ⁠

Bielawska, is a model and is working on completing her master’s degree. She won the title in San Juan, Puerto Rico after the show was delayed for three months due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Miss USA, Shree Saini, was named first runner-up, and Ivory Coast’s Olivia Yacé earned second runner-up.⁠

As Fox News reported, the 23-year-old was crowed by 2019 winner Toni-Ann Singh from Jamaica. She said, "When I heard my name, I was surprised, I still can’t believe it, I feel honored."

"I am honored to wear the Miss World crown and can’t wait to get to work," she said.

