Missouri AG refiles charges in boat sinking that killed 17

Charlie Riedel/AP
FILE - A duck boat sits idle in the parking lot of Ride the Ducks, an amphibious tour operator in Branson, Mo. Friday, July 20, 2018. The amphibious vehicle is similar to one of the company's boats that capsized last night on Table Rock Lake resulting in 17 deaths. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)
Posted at 6:48 PM, Apr 14, 2022
The Missouri attorney general has refiled criminal charges against three men involved in the 2018 deadly sinking of a tour boat near Branson.

News of Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt recharging the men comes after a circuit court judge dismissed all criminal charges against the boat's captain, Scott McKee; the general manager of Ride the Ducks Branson Curtis Lanham; and the manager on duty that day Charles Baltzell, the Associated Press reported.

Circuit Court Judge Alan Blankenship dismissed the charges on April 5 without prejudice, stating in his ruling that prosecutors did not have enough evidence to uphold the charges.

Two days later, Schmitt refiled the involuntary manslaughter charges, saying in a statement that his office is committed to seeking justice for those who died.

Seventeen people died when the duck boat capsized during a storm on Table Rock Lake on July 19, 2018.

A nearly two-year-long investigation by the National Transportation Safety Board found that the tour operator and its parent company were at fault blame because managers to the vessel's captain did not relay a severe weather forecast.

All three men face 17 counts each of first-degree involuntary manslaughter, with McKee also facing 12 counts of endangering the welfare of a child.

