MLB: Season will be shortened if no deal by end of Monday

JUPITER, Fla. (AP) — Major League Baseball said Wednesday that the 2022 season will be shortened if no labor agreement has been reached by the end of Monday.

Management had maintained that was the deadline for a deal that would allow the season to start as scheduled on March 31.

Players have not said whether they accept that timeframe.

The league and players are locked in a pay dispute.

Players reportedly want to be paid at least $775,000 starting this year— with $30,000 raises each year, over the next five years.

The MLB has reportedly proposed a minimum salary of $640,000 this year— with $10,000 raises for the five-year term.

The Philadelphia Inquirer says the MLB trailed the NFL, NHL and NBA for minimum salaries last year.