Watch
NewsNational News

Actions

Most unvaccinated Americans don't want shots, survey finds

items.[0].image.alt
Mary Altaffer/AP
FILE - In this July 22, 2021 file photo, a health care worker fills a syringe with the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine at the American Museum of Natural History in New York. Most Americans who haven’t been vaccinated against COVID-19 say they are unlikely to get the shots and doubt they would work against the aggressive delta variant despite evidence they do, according to a new poll that underscores the challenges facing public health officials amid soaring infections in some states.(AP Photo/Mary Altaffer)
AP Poll Virus Outbreak Vaccines
Posted at 4:51 PM, Jul 23, 2021
and last updated 2021-07-23 16:54:00-04

A new poll shows that most Americans who haven’t been vaccinated against COVID-19 say they are unlikely to get the shots.

Most of them also doubt they would work against the aggressive delta variant despite evidence they do.

Those findings underscore the challenges facing public health officials as soaring infections in some states again threaten to overwhelm hospitals.

Virus Outbreak-Vaccine Confidence
A new AP-NORC poll finds close to 9 in 10 vaccinated Americans are at least somewhat confident the COVID-19 vaccines will be effective against variants. Only about a third of unvaccinated Americans say the same.

The poll conducted by The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research found that 35% of adults who have not yet received a vaccine say they probably will not, and 45% say they definitely will not.

Just 3% of unvaccinated Americans say they definitely will get the shots, though another 16% say they probably will.

Report a typo

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Download our streaming app on your favorite device. Click here for more.

Download our streaming app on your favorite device. Click here for more.