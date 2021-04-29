Murder suspect who escaped in Atlanta apprehended after being spotted by news crew

ATLANTA, Ga. — Officials have located a murder suspect from Arizona who escaped custody in the Atlanta area Thursday morning.

A news crew reportedly spotted the suspect, 20-year-old J’ssan Carlos Strover, and alerted police Thursday evening. WSB-TV photojournalist Joe Booker says he was preparing a story when he saw Strover run past his live truck and into some bushes.

The Fulton County Sheriff's Office says it received a tip about a man fitting Strover’s description walking down a street barefoot, with his hands behind his back. A patrol unit spotted the suspect and he ran into the woods, where officials say they used night vision technology to locate and apprehend him.

We were there when police took J’Ssan Carlos Strover was taken into custody near where he originally escaped. Details coming up after the NFL Draft. pic.twitter.com/fXQ1Rzcx8g — Matt Johnson (@MattWSB) April 30, 2021

According to the sheriff's office, Strover escaped from Arizona deputies who were transporting him in the area. Officials say he escaped from the officers near the rental car area of the Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport.

Clayton County Sheriff's Office says "every resource available" was sent to assist in locating Strover.

Strover is wanted in connection with a murder in Phoenix that took place near 16th Street and Southern Avenue earlier this month. Phoenix police say 32-year-old Walter Wood was killed in the shooting and a 34-year-old man suffered serious injuries.

Fulton County says his charges are first-degree murder, attempt to commit first-degree murder, and aggravated assault.

This story was originally published by Ashley Loose on Scripps station KNXV in Phoenix.