NCAA champion wrestler reportedly accused of sexual assault

A.J. Ferrari is no longer a part of the Oklahoma State University wrestling team following sexual assault allegations.

According to NBC News, Ferrari is being investigated in a case out of Stillwater, Oklahoma.

Ferrari’s attorney told the network that “the allegations against A.J. are false.”

A woman was granted a protective order against Ferrari last week, The Associated Press reported.

Ferrari won the NCAA wrestling championship in the 197-pound weight class in 2021. He also reportedly signed a name, image and likeness deal with World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE).