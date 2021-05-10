NHSA investigating steering problems affecting more than 1.1 million Honda Accord sedans

An investigation is being led by the U.S. government's auto safety agency after issues arose that could affect more than 1.1. million Honda Accord vehicles.

According to the National Highway Safety Administration, who posted documents on Monday, 2013-2015 Honda Accords might be experiencing steerling problems, which could cause the sedans to veer out of their lane.

The agency said it's received 31 complaints and Honda has received 77 complaints about the problem.

The agency said two crashes and two injuries were reported.

The federal agency will investigate how often the problem occurs, how many sedans are affected, and if the problem results in any safety consequences, which could lead to a recall.

No deaths have been reported.