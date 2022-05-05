No felony charges stemming from attack of Dave Chappelle on stage

A man accused of attacking comedian Dave Chappelle on the stage of the Hollywood Bowl Tuesday evening will not face felony charges, the Los Angeles Times reported Thursday.

The 23-year-old man was originally arrested for assault with a deadly weapon after rushing the stage. Authorities told the Los Angeles Times that the man did not brandish the weapon during the assault.

The Los Angeles District Attorney’s Office has forwarded the case to the Los Angeles City Attorney’s Office, which handles misdemeanor crimes within the city.

Chappelle was performing on stage for a Netflix comedy special when he was assailed. It did not appear he was injured by the assault.

ABC News reported the alleged attacker was taken away by ambulance after being subdued by security.

The event was cellphone free as attendees were required to place their devices in pouches before entering the Hollywood Bowl. Despite the requirement, a cellphone video emerged on social media showing the incident.