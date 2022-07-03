Watch Now
NewsNational News

Actions

North Texas shooter kills 2, wounds 3 cops, takes own life

Police lights
EW Scripps
Police lights
Posted at 8:41 AM, Jul 03, 2022
and last updated 2022-07-03 08:41:48-04

HALTOM CITY, Texas  — Police in the Dallas-Fort Worth area say a gunman killed two people and wounded four others, including three police officers, before taking his own life.

Haltom City Police Det. Matt Spillane says all of those wounded in the shooting in a residential neighborhood had non-life threatening injuries and are expected to recover.

Spillane says the officers returned fire after being shot at while responding to a report of gunshots at a home around 6:45 p.m. Saturday.

Sgt. Rick Alexander told reporters that a man and a woman were killed, and an older adult woman who had initially called 911 was wounded.

(Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)
Download our streaming app on your favorite device. Click here for more.

Stories about people making the community better. Click to find out more.