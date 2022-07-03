North Texas shooter kills 2, wounds 3 cops, takes own life

HALTOM CITY, Texas — Police in the Dallas-Fort Worth area say a gunman killed two people and wounded four others, including three police officers, before taking his own life.

Haltom City Police Det. Matt Spillane says all of those wounded in the shooting in a residential neighborhood had non-life threatening injuries and are expected to recover.

Spillane says the officers returned fire after being shot at while responding to a report of gunshots at a home around 6:45 p.m. Saturday.

Sgt. Rick Alexander told reporters that a man and a woman were killed, and an older adult woman who had initially called 911 was wounded.