Novak Djokovic addresses fans while in immigration detention hotel in Australia

Novak Djokovic thanked his fans on social media Friday.

"Thank you to the people around the world for your continuous support," Djokovic said. "I can feel it and it's greatly appreciated."

Djokovic has been confined to an immigration detention hotel for days in Australia following a dispute over his visa.

He flew to the country after he said he received a medical exemption to play in the Australian Open. The tennis tournament requires players to be vaccinated for be approved for a medical exemption to enter the country and compete.

However, the Australian Border Force stopped Djokovic upon landing in the country. His visa was eventually canceled.

Djokovic has appealed the decision. A hearing over his visa is scheduled for Monday, a week before the grand slam tournament is scheduled to begin.