Watch
NewsNational News

Actions

Obama tests positive for COVID-19, says he's 'feeling fine'

Barack Obama meeting with 2020 presidential hopefuls trying to topple Trump
Copyright Getty Images
Scott Olson
<p>CHICAGO, IL - DECEMBER 05: Former president Barack Obama speaks to a gathering of more than 50 mayors and other guests during the North American Climate Summit on December 5, 2017 in Chicago, Illinois. The summit was held to bring together leaders from the U.S., Canada and Mexico to commit their cities to addressing climate change at the local level. (Photo by Scott Olson/Getty Images)</p>
Barack Obama meeting with 2020 presidential hopefuls trying to topple Trump
Posted at 7:06 PM, Mar 13, 2022
and last updated 2022-03-13 19:06:52-04

Former President Barack Obama says he tested positive for the coronavirus. But he’s feeling relatively healthy and his wife, Michelle, tested negative.

Obama says on Twitter, “I’ve had a scratchy throat for a couple days, but am feeling fine otherwise."

Obama is encouraging more Americans to get vaccinated against the coronavirus, despite the declining infection rate in the U.S.

There were roughly 35,000 infections on average over the past week, down sharply from mid-January when that average was closer to 800,000.

Download the News 5 Cleveland app now for more stories from us, plus alerts on major news, the latest weather forecast, traffic information and much more. Download now on your Apple device here, and your Android device here.

You can also catch News 5 Cleveland on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, YouTube TV, DIRECTV NOW, Hulu Live and more. We're also on Amazon Alexa devices. Learn more about our streaming options here.

(Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)
What Happened Now?