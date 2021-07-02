Ohio Task Force 1 arrives in Florida to begin 12-hour rotating shifts at site of condo collapse

SURFSIDE, Fla. — Ohio Task Force 1, one of the top Urban Search and Rescue Teams in the nation, has arrived in Miami to assist in the rescue efforts at the site of the condominium collapse in Surfside, Florida.

Phil Sinewe, a spokesperson for the Ohio Task Force 1, said the team arrived safely in Miami Thursday night.

The Ohio team, along with four other deployed FEMA groups, are settled and lodging on a cruise ship. Approximately 80 members of Ohio Task Force 1 were deployed from the base in Vandalia, a Dayton suburb, Tuesday.

The teams are staying on the cruise ship because with the holiday weekend, hotel space in the area is limited.

The ship’s staff is providing basic housing and meals for five teams.

“Our team is well-rested, healthy, and will begin their first operational period on the disaster scene tonight at midnight. OHTF1 has been split into two groups and they will rotate two 12-hour shifts to continuously work at the rescue site,” said Sinewe.

