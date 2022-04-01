Oscars producer says police offered to arrest Will Smith

Oscars producer Will Packer says Los Angeles police were ready to arrest Will Smith after Smith slapped Chris Rock at the Academy Awards.

In a clip released on Thursday of an interview with "Good Morning America," Packer says police called the incident battery and laid out the options for Rock. But Packer says Rock was dismissive of the idea.

Smith walked on the Dolby Theatre stage on Sunday and slapped Rock after a joke the comedian made about Smith's wife, Jada Pinkett Smith. Smith apologized to Rock in a statement on Monday. The academy met on Wednesday to initiate disciplinary proceedings against Smith.

Packer said of Rock, “He was like, ’No, no, no, I’m fine.” Packer continued saying, “And even to the point where I said, ‘Rock, let them finish.’ The LAPD officers finished laying out what his options were and they said, ‘Would you like us to take any action?’ And he said no.”