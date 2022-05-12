Owner: Derby winner Rich Strike will not run in the Preakness, will wait for Belmont Stakes

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Kentucky Derby winner Rich Strike will not be a Triple Crown winner.

Rich Strike's owner, Rick Dawson, says the horse will not run in the Preakness Stakes at Pimlico Race Course in Baltimore.

"Obviously, with our tremendous effort and win in the Derby, it's very, very tempting to alter our course and run in the Preakness at Pimlico, which would be a great honor for all our group," said Dawson. "However, after much discussion and consideration with my trainer, Eric Reed, and a few others, we are going to stay with our plan of what's best for Ritchie is what's best for our group, and pass on running in the Preakness, and point toward the Belmont in approximately 5 weeks."

Rich Strike joined the long shots the day before the Kentucky Derby after Ethereal Road was scratched. He drew the #20 post at 80-1 odds and won in a massive upset.

The horse was foaled at Calumet Farms in Lexington. Jockey Sonny Leon guided Rich Strike from well back in the 20-horse field to run by 4-1 favorite Epicenter and Zandon on Saturday at Churchill Downs.

The owner says he wants to thank those associated with the Preakness and Pimlico and appreciates the invite.

This article was written by Jordan Mickle for WLEX.