Oz, McCormick race heads into recount in Pa. Senate primary

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Pennsylvania’s top election official says the margin between the top two candidates in last week’s Republican primary for U.S. Senate is tight enough to trigger a recount.

The state’s acting secretary of state, Leigh Chapman, said the vote totals for celebrity heart surgeon Dr. Mehmet Oz and former hedge fund CEO David McCormick fall within the recount margin in state law, which is 0.5%.

Oz, who is endorsed by former President Donald Trump, led McCormick by 902 votes out of more than 1.3 million ballots counted as of Wednesday.

It's unclear whether a recount will be the end of the election.

McCormick has filed a lawsuit about which mail-in ballots should be counted.

Depending on the outcome of the lawsuit, more court battles could take place before an official winner is declared.