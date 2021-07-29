Parts of Alaska under tsunami watch after 8.2 magnitude earthquake

PERRYVILLE, Alaska — A tsunami warning was issued for parts of Alaska after a large earthquake struck the state's southern peninsula.

The U.S. Geological Survey said the quake was magnitude 8.2 and hit 56 miles east southeast of Perryville, Alaska at about 8:15 p.m.

The quake was about 29 miles below the surface of the ocean, according to USGS.

The USGS has also recorded a series of 4.0- and 3.0-magnitude aftershock quakes in the region.

There are no immediate reports of damage or injuries.

The US National Tsunami Warning Center issued warnings for South Alaska and the Alaska Peninsula, from Hinchinbrook Entrance, 90 miles east of Seward, to Unimak Pass, and for the Aleutian Islands, from Unimak Pass, 80 miles northeast of Unalaska, to Samalga Pass, Alaska, which is 30 miles southwest of Nikolski.

Officials in the region are asking residents to seek higher ground in the event of a tsunami. According to CNN, police on the island of Kodiak have advised that a local high school has been opened as an evacuation location.

A tsunami warning issued for Hawaii has been canceled.

According to the Anchorage Daily News, Wednesday's earthquake was the strongest quake recorded in the state since 1965.