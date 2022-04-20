Officers fatally shoot intruder at the Peruvian embassy in D.C.

Officers fatally shot an "intruder" outside the ambassador's residence at the Peruvian embassy in Washington, D.C. Wednesday morning, law enforcement officials said.

Secret Service spokesperson Anthony Guglielmi tweeted that following a confrontation, uniformed members shot an “intruder” before 8 a.m. Wednesday.

D.C. Metropolitan Police Chief Robert J. Contee said authorities received a call that a person was smashing windows outside of the ambassador's residence. When officers arrived, they encountered a man holding a metal stake. At first, officers attempted to subdue the intruder with Tasers, Contee said. When the Tasers failed to work, officers fatally shot the man, who Contee said was in his late 20s or 30s.

Contee said the ambassador and no one inside the embassy were injured. Contee added it was unclear why the man was on embassy property.

The Secret Service is tasked with protecting foreign embassies in the United States. Contee said it is unusual for such incidents to occur on embassy property.

A large police presence was on the scene, which also included members of the D.C. Metropolitan Police.