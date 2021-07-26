Philip Morris CEO sees end to cigarettes in U.K. in 10 years

Philip Morris CEO Jacek Olczak was quoted Sunday in Britain's Mail saying that the tobacco company could end the sale of cigarettes in Great Britain by 2031.

According to the Associated Press, Olczak said he wanted "to allow this company to leave smoking behind” and he thinks "in the UK, ten years from now maximum, you can completely solve the problem of smoking."

Olczak added that the Marlboro brand would “disappear” from Britain.

The company set a goal to replace cigarettes with alternatives including IQQS heated tobacco systems, which heats tobacco without burning it, the AP reported.

In 2019, England said they wanted to end smoking in their country by 2030.