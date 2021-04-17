Photos: The Duke of Edinburgh, Prince Philip's funeral

Share Facebook

Britain's Queen Elizabeth II sits alone in St. George’s Chapel during the funeral of Prince Philip, the man who had been by her side for 73 years, at Windsor Castle, Windsor, England, Saturday April 17, 2021. Prince Philip died April 9 at the age of 99 after 73 years of marriage to Britain's Queen Elizabeth II. (Jonathan Brady/Pool via AP) Jonathan Brady/AP

The coffin arrives at St George's Chapel for the funeral of Britain's Prince Philip inside Windsor Castle in Windsor, England, Saturday, April 17, 2021. (Kirsty Wigglesworth/Pool via AP) Kirsty Wigglesworth/AP

Members of the 1st Battalion Grenadier Guards place the coffin of Britain's Prince Philip onto a modified Jaguar Land Rover in the Quadrangle at Windsor Castle in Windsor, England, Saturday, April 17, 2021 ahead of the funeral of Britain's Prince Philip. Prince Philip died April 9 at the age of 99 after 73 years of marriage to Britain's Queen Elizabeth II. (Adrian Dennis/Pool via AP) Adrian Dennis/AP

From front left, Britain's Prince Charles, Princess Anne, Prince Andrew. Prince Edward, Prince William, Peter Phillips, Prince Harry, Earl of Snowdon and Tim Laurence follow the coffin in a ceremonial procession for the funeral of Britain's Prince Philip inside Windsor Castle in Windsor, England Saturday April 17, 2021. Prince Philip died April 9 at the age of 99 after 73 years of marriage to Britain's Queen Elizabeth II. (Alastair Grant/Pool via AP) Alastair Grant/AP

Britain's Prince William, left, and Prince Harry follow the coffin as it slowly makes its way in a ceremonial procession during the funeral of Britain's Prince Philip inside Windsor Castle in Windsor, England, Saturday, April 17, 2021. (Gareth Fuller/Pool via AP) Gareth Fuller/AP

The Earl of Snowdon, Britain's Prince William, Peter Phillips, Vice Admiral Sir Timothy Laurence, Prince Andrew and Prince Harry, from left, follow the coffin as it slowly makes its way in a ceremonial procession during the funeral of Britain's Prince Philip inside Windsor Castle in Windsor, England, Saturday, April 17, 2021. (Gareth Fuller/Pool via AP) Gareth Fuller/AP

Members of the Royal Family watch as thhe coffin is carried inside the St George's Chapel for the funeral of Britain's Prince Philip inside Windsor Castle in Windsor, England, Saturday, April 17, 2021. (Kirsty Wigglesworth/Pool via AP) Kirsty Wigglesworth/AP

Family members follow the coffin during a procession arriving at St George's Chapel for the funeral of Britain's Prince Philip inside Windsor Castle in Windsor, England, Saturday, April 17, 2021. Prince Philip died April 9 at the age of 99 after 73 years of marriage to Britain's Queen Elizabeth II. (Mark Large/Pool via AP) Mark Large/AP

Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall arrives for the funeral of Britain's Prince Philip inside Windsor Castle in Windsor, England, Saturday, April 17, 2021. Prince Philip died April 9 at the age of 99 after 73 years of marriage to Britain's Queen Elizabeth II. (Hannah McKay/Pool via AP) Hannah McKay/AP

Kate, Duchess of Cambridge looks out from a car window as she arrives for the funeral of Britain's Prince Philip inside Windsor Castle in Windsor, England, Saturday, April 17, 2021. Prince Philip died April 9 at the age of 99 after 73 years of marriage to Britain's Queen Elizabeth II. (Chris Jackson/Pool via AP) Chris Jackson/AP

The royal family members and guests sits socially distanced as the flag draped coffin sits on a bier, centre, during the funeral for Britain Prince Philip inside St George's Chapel in Windsor Castle, Windsor, England, Saturday April 17, 2021. Prince Philip died April 9 at the age of 99 after 73 years of marriage to Britain's Queen Elizabeth II. (Yui Mok/Pool via AP) Yui Mok/AP

Members of the military march outside Windsor Castle, in Windsor, England, Saturday April 17, 2021, during the funeral of Britain's Prince Philip. Prince Philip died April 9 at the age of 99 after 73 years of marriage to Britain's Queen Elizabeth II. (Victoria Jones/Pool Photo via AP) Victoria Jones/AP

The Grenadier Guards make their way past the Round Tower during the funeral of Britain's Prince Philip inside Windsor Castle in Windsor, England Saturday April 17, 2021. (Leon Neal/Pool via AP) Leon Neal/AP

The driving carriage and two Fell ponies, Balmoral Nevis and Notlaw Storm, belonging to Britain's Prince Philip is pictured at Windsor Castle, England, Wednesday, April 14, 2021. The Duke's love of carriage-driving is to be a central feature of his funeral on Saturday when the carriage and ponies will be present with two of his grooms in the Quadrangle of Windsor Castle during the procession. The four wheeled carriage was designed by The Duke of Edinburgh eight years ago. (Steve Parsons/Pool Photo via AP) Steve Parsons/AP

Isabella Disley and her dog Coco wait next to a portrait of Prince Philip, which adorns a window of a department store in Windsor, England, Friday, April 16, 2021. Prince Philip husband of Britain's Queen Elizabeth II died April 9, at aged 99. His funeral will take place Saturday, April 17 at Windsor Castle in St George's Chapel. (AP Photo/Alastair Grant) Alastair Grant/AP

