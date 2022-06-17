Watch
NewsNational News

Actions

Pill bottles recalled over failure to meet child safety standards

pills.jpg
CPSC
pills.jpg
pills2.jpg
Posted at 11:50 AM, Jun 17, 2022
and last updated 2022-06-17 11:50:58-04

Pill bottles sold at Kroger and Walgreens have been recalled because of their failure to meet child safety standards.

The recalled products include store-brand aspirin, ibuprofen, and acetaminophen.

"The packaging of the products is not child resistant, posing a risk of poisoning if the contents are swallowed by young children," the Consumer Product Safety Commission said.

Consumers are advised to store the recalled products in a location where children can't access them.

They can also contact Kroger and Walgreens about a refund and how to dispose of the pills.

Report a typo

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Download our streaming app on your favorite device. Click here for more.

Stories about people making the community better. Click to find out more.