Police: Man arrested in slaying of 24-year-old LA woman at store

LOS ANGELES — Authorities in California say they have arrested a man suspected of murdering a 24-year-old woman at a furniture store in Los Angeles last week.

On Wednesday, the Los Angeles Police Department confirmed that the suspect, 31-year-old Shawn Laval Smith, was arrested in Pasadena around 11:50 a.m. local time.

Smith's arrest comes after an intense manhunt after he was spotted in several Southern California cities from San Diego to San Francisco, the Associated Press reported.

A $250,000 reward had been offered Tuesday for information leading to the arrest of the suspect in connection with the murder of Brianna Kupfer, who was killed in what police said was a random attack at a furniture store on Jan. 13.

Smith was identified as the suspect hours after the press conference, the news outlet reported.

The AP reported that Kupfer's body was found by a customer at Croft House, a store located in the Hancock Park neighborhood.