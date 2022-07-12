Police: Man cut loose after crawling down pizza oven vent

Authorities say a Georgia man became trapped in a kitchen vent above a pizza restaurant in an Atlanta suburb and had to be cut free by firefighters.

Police say the man tried to crawl down through the vent from a strip mall roof into a Little Ceasars pizza restaurant in Lithonia. Brittany Davis says she arrived for work on Tuesday at a nearby U.S. Army recruitment office when she heard a man yelling for help.

Davis entered the Little Caesars restaurant, where she spoke with the man. She says the man reported being in pain. Firefighters cut open the sheet metal vent and took the man to a hospital. The extent of his injuries was unclear.

“I looked on the roof but couldn’t see anybody,” Davis said. She called 911.

“I’m not sure what time the restaurant closes at night, but the oven still gives off heat after they close, I imagine,” DeKalb County Fire Cpt. Jason Daniels told WXIA-TV. “For him to get down into the pipe ... he had to do it in a certain window of time when the oven was cool enough and obviously nobody was there.”